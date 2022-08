OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a bizarre crash early Friday morning in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 2 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to the Social Security Administration building, located near N.E. 122nd and Kelley Ave.

Investigators say a man crashed his truck into the building.

Officials say the driver went to the hospital with minor injuries.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.