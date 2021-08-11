Truck driven by missing Oklahoma woman found in Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Comanche County say they may be one step closer to finding out what happened to a missing Oklahoma woman.

Officials and family members have been searching for 55-year-old Dawn Sherrill since July 21.

Investigators say Sherrill vanished from Anadarko after she underwent brain surgery for cancer.

Authorities say Sherrill left her cellphone and wallet behind, got in a red truck, and drove off. They say she was last seen wearing tan capri pants, gray shoes, and a gray scrub shirt that says “Anadarko Vet.”

For weeks, volunteers have been scouring the state looking for clues.

Now, investigators say they have made a discovery in the case.

Authorities say a property owner in northeastern Comanche County discovered Sherrill’s truck in tall grass on his property. Nearby, he also found a body.

Officials confirmed that it was the truck Sherrill was last seen driving, but they have not identified the body that was found.

At this point, it will be up to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the person’s identity and cause of death.