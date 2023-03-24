CHANDLER, Okla. (KFOR) – Crews were busy cleaning up a big mess along the Turner Turnpike on Friday morning.

Around 8 a.m. on Friday morning, officials say a truck lost a lot of hay while traveling westbound on the Turner Turnpike, near the Chandler exit.

Despite losing a lot of hay along the road, the truck continued driving and didn’t stop until Wellston.

In a bizarre twist, another truck traveling in the area caught fire and drivers reported hearing some explosions.

Hay on Turner Turnpike Credit: Paula Starr

Truck explosion Credit: Paula Starr

Immediately, officials closed all westbound lanes of the turnpike to clean up the mess.