True Sky Credit Union gives away $80,000 in groceries in NE Oklahoma City, celebrates new location

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo goes with story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – True Sky Credit Union contributed to Northeast Oklahoma City by purchasing a massive amount of groceries for community members.

On Friday, the Credit Union had a ribbon cutting for the new credit Union location on 50th and Martin Luther King.

Mayor David Holt, City Councilwoman Nikki Nice and members of both the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce and Oklahoma City Black Chamber Commerce all spoke during the event.

True Sky Cred Union representatives purchased $80,000 worth of groceries for their new neighbors in NE Oklahoma City on Monday and Wednesday at the Eastpoint Market on North East 23rd.

  • Photo goes with story
  • Photo goes with story
  • Photo goes with story
  • Photo goes with story
  • Photo goes with story
  • Photo goes with story
  • Photo goes with story
  • Photo goes with story
  • Photo goes with story

True Sky Credit Union broke ground Tuesday on a future True Sky branch on North East 23rd

The Credit Union will throw a party from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and offer chances to win $250,000, hot air balloon rides and much more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report