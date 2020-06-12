Trump rally attendees must agree they won’t sue if they contract COVID-19

MANCHESTER, NH – FEBRUARY 10: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a “Keep America Great” rally at Southern New Hampshire University Arena on February 10, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire. New Hampshire will hold its first in the national primary on Tuesday. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – President Donald Trump is holding his first rally since the coronavirus outbreak next Friday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

To attend the June 19 event, you must register online by entering your information and how many tickets you need.

Towards the bottom of the page, a message explains that those attending the rally must agree to not sue President Trump if they contract COVID-19.

“By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury,” the statement reads.

The rally is being held on the anniversary of the day freedom for slaves became a reality in the South, and it’s set to be at the BOK Center in Tulsa, the city that was the site of the 1921 Tulsa Race Riots, one of the most horrendous massacres of black people in U.S. history.

On the tails of the past weeks’ social unrest, some say the racial significance is impossible to ignore.

“I’m disturbed that he would make that attempt to come to Oklahoma, when Tulsa is acknowledging the massacre of 1921,” community activist Lee Roland said. “I’m offended by it, personally.”

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended the president’s visit, citing work Trump has done for the minority communities, including criminal justice reform and lowering African-American unemployment numbers.

“He’s working on rectifying injustices, injustices that go back to the very beginning of this country’s history. So it’s a meaningful day to him,” McEnany said. “It’s a day that he wants to share some progress that’s been made.”

COVID-19 has killed more than 113,000 people in the U.S. this year, and over 420,000 people worldwide.

It has been more than three months since the president held his last rally on March 2.

Trump says he is planning more rallies in Florida, Texas and Arizona.