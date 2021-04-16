Try out obstacle course, training simulator during Oklahoma City police hiring event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you have ever dreamed of being a police officer, the Oklahoma City Police Department is hosting a hiring event.

Organizers say participants can join members of the Oklahoma City Police Department to speak with them about the hiring process and becoming an officer.

During the event, they will be able to participate in a practice run of the obstacle course and experience the department’s training simulator.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 17 at the Oklahoma City Police Training Center, located at 800 N. Portland Ave.

