Trying to file for unclaimed property in Oklahoma? You’ll have to wait

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the unemployment rate continues to climb, Oklahomans are desperately trying to find ways to earn money for their families.

In addition to applying for unemployment and applying for other jobs, it seems that people across the country are also searching for unclaimed property.

For years, Oklahoma state leaders have been talking about millions of dollars worth of property that hasn’t been claimed.

If you’re now trying to claim some of that money, officials say you’ll have to wait.

In accordance with state orders, unclaimed property claims processing has been suspended until further notice.

“You may continue to use OKTreasure.com to search and submit claims; however, our team will not be able to process them until we return. The health of our patrons and staff is our top priority, and we appreciate your patience during this time,” a post on the Oklahoma State Treasurer’s website read.

Right now, officials say there is over $700 million in unclaimed property in the fund.

