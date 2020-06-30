TSET announces grants to help solve Oklahoma’s food insecurity issue

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma organization says it is working to make sure all Oklahomans have access to nutritious food.

On Monday, the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust announced the TSET Food Systems Impact Grants.

Now, organizations can apply for one-time, short-term funding to help jumpstart or support projects aimed at improving Oklahomans’ access to healthy foods.

“The coronavirus pandemic has shown that prevention is more important than ever in helping Oklahomans live healthy lives,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. “At the same time, the pandemic and the resulting economic downturn mean many Oklahoma families are struggling to put food on the table. Healthy food and adequate nutrition are vital to good health.”

Currently, Oklahoma ranks 45th out of 50 states as one of the most food insecure states, according to 2019 America’s Health Rankings.

At the end of April, more than 1 in 5 households in the United States, and 2 in 5 households with mothers with children 12 and under, were food insecure, according to preliminary national surveys. In Oklahoma, 1 in 6 adults and 1 in 5 children struggle with hunger in Oklahoma, according to Feeding America.

TSET is looking for projects that work to address root causes of food insecurity.

Applicants for these high-impact, short-term grants could include non-profits providing services in Oklahoma, state and local government organizations and tribal nations.

Grant amounts can range from $25,000 to a maximum of $250,000. Other requests may be considered. Awards are paid on a reimbursement basis.

Applications are due by 4 p.m. on July 31.

