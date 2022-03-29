OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma organization has now launched a group to help teenagers and young adults stop vaping.

The Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust launched a new group vaping cessation intervention for teens and young adults.

‘Quit the Hit’ is a free, web-based program designed to reduce youth e-cigarette use and combat the impact of nicotine addiction on children.

“Early intervention is key, as vaping has put a new generation at risk for a lifetime of addiction to nicotine,” said Julie Bisbee, executive director of TSET. “Internal tobacco industry documents once referred to youth as ‘replacement smokers.’ With the rise of teen vaping we see the same playbook with a new product. If we help them quit now, we will them a lifetime of costs to their health, wellbeing and finances.”

E-cigarettes, or vapes, are the most popular tobacco product among middle and high school students in Oklahoma.

In Oklahoma, 27.8% of high school students reported using electronic vapor products, according to TSET.

‘Quit the Hit’ gives teens and young adults five weeks of free, online quit support in groups of 10 to 15 participants.

‘Quit the Hit’ offers peer-to-peer support, daily educational content, coping strategies, quit tools and group challenges.

To sign up for Quit the Hit or to learn more, visit QuitTheHitNow.com.