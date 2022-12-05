EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – TTCU Federal Credit Union spread holiday cheer to over a dozen Edmond families on Sunday.

TTCU says they purchased around $1,000 in trees to surprise 13 families in Edmond on Sunday, December 4, at one of their “Lucky Day” events. TTCU gives away gift cards, free lunch, a free car wash or other items to members of the community at their Lucky Day events.

TTCU Federal Credit Union offers free trees to Edmond residents. Image courtesy TTCU.

“This was such a meaningful experience,” Community Relations Partner Gina Stanley said. “One customer was in tears because she wouldn’t have been able to afford a tree without our help. What a great way to celebrate the holidays!”

According to TTCU, they have been a part of the Edmond community since 2019.