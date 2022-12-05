EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – TTCU Federal Credit Union spread holiday cheer to over a dozen Edmond families on Sunday.
TTCU says they purchased around $1,000 in trees to surprise 13 families in Edmond on Sunday, December 4, at one of their “Lucky Day” events. TTCU gives away gift cards, free lunch, a free car wash or other items to members of the community at their Lucky Day events.
“This was such a meaningful experience,” Community Relations Partner Gina Stanley said. “One customer was in tears because she wouldn’t have been able to afford a tree without our help. What a great way to celebrate the holidays!”
According to TTCU, they have been a part of the Edmond community since 2019.