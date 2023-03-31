OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – TTCU Federal Union surprised 50 families with Homeland gift cards on Thursday.

According to officials, TTCU spent time at the Boys & Girls Club on Western and waited to surprise the first 50 families that came to pick up their children with Homeland gift cards.

TTCU gives families Homeland gift cards. Image courtesy TTCU Federal Credit Union.

In addition to that, TTCU made a monetary donation to Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

TTCU donates to Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. Image courtesy TTCU Federal Credit Union.

“During tough economic times, community resources such as Regional Food Bank and Boys and Girls Clubs are needed more than ever,” said Gina Stanley, community relations partner. “TTCU is proud to offer our support, not just to great local agencies but to directly impact families.”

TTCU says it has been a part of the Crown Heights community since 2022 and has two other locations nearby in Edmond and Quail Springs.