Tuition, mandatory fees remain flat for most OSU campuses

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Students at Oklahoma State University will not have to pay higher tuition following a decision by the OSU/ A&M Board of Regents.

On Friday, the board approved a $1.36 billion operating budget for the Oklahoma State University system for the upcoming fiscal year.

Officials say tuition and mandatory fees will remain flat for all OSU sites, except the OSU Institute of Technology. That site will see a 4% tuition hike for in-state undergraduates and a 2% jump for out-of-state undergraduates.

“In the midst of global economic uncertainty, Oklahoma State has developed a solid budget that will allow the university to continue to serve our students and state,” said OSU President Burns Hargis. “I am pleased that we will not be increasing tuition and mandatory fees for the second consecutive year for the vast majority of our students.