OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Myriad Botanical Gardens is inviting the community to celebrate the beginning of spring with its inaugural Tulip Festival.

According to the Gardens, the two-day event is being held Saturday and Sunday, April 8-9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature spring blossoms, displays, classes, musical performances, and more than 50 local food and merchandise vendors.

The festival plans to showcase bright flowers with activities like face painting, professional photo shoots, and carousel rides offered at affordable prices, officials say. The Gardens are also accepting donations for the Myriad Gardens Foundation to support the development of more experiences for the community to enjoy.

In addition to the Tulip Festival, “A Conservatory Abloom” will be on display April 1-21, which is the Crystal Bridge’s first floral show since reopening. The show features a variety of floral colors including Easter and calla lilies, hydrangeas, Bougainvillea, bromeliads, flowering vines, and more. Admission for the show begins at $10.50 with discounts for seniors, military, students and youth. Members receive free admission all year.

According to the Gardens, “Tulip Mania” will also be available to see featuring tulip-themed art exhibits from 26 local artists in the Crystal Bridge Visitor Lobby gallery. Art will be available for purchase.

For full list of performances, vendors, and activities, visit myriadgardens.org.