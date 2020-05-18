Tulsa Air and Space Museum planetarium to reopen

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa Air and Space Museum’s planetarium will reopen with limited access due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Tulsa Air and Space Museum’s Bertelsmeyer Planetarium will reopen as museum officials say “the health and safety of our guests, staff, and volunteers remain our upmost priority, and therefore, TASM is taking precautions to ensure a safe environment.”

These changes include allowing admission by appointment only through online sales, spacing three planetarium shows throughout the day at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. to allow for thorough cleaning between shows, and temporarily closing the main museum exhibit hall to ensure social distancing guidelines are followed. Guests will also be seated with adequate social distancing spacing for increased safety.

“Our programs and content can help students learn about space, physics, chemistry, and many other STEM areas in a unique and engaging way, which is incredibly beneficial to students that have missed part of their school year due to the pandemic,” said Planetarium Manager Bryan Kyle.

Planetarium tickets must be purchased through the museum’s online store for a specific scheduled show time. Online purchases will ensure a touch-free ticketing experience. Museum Members need to send an email to: info@tulsamuseum.org for information on how to reserve free admission.

Memberships purchased are active until January 1, 2022. Membership benefits include discount store purchases, unlimited planetarium shows, discounted venue rental and birthday parties, flight lab access, special member-only sneak peaks, and other benefits.