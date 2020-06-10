Tulsa Co. Sheriff’s Office remembers deputy shot, killed in line of duty 48 years ago

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is remembering the life of a deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty 48 years ago.

On June 9, 1972, Deputy Wesley Green Cole responded to a call of a man breaking into automobiles in the parking lot of a hotel near I-44 and Peoria Avenue.

Cole was working a secondary security job at the hotel when he was notified that somebody was rummaging through cars.

When Cole asked the man for identification, the man pulled out a .25 caliber handgun and opened fire.

Cole was able to return fire with his revolver. Both men emptied their weapons in the shootout and both were fatally wounded.

Cole was survived by his wife, son, and three daughters.