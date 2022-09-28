TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR/KTUL) – An Oklahoma district attorney is recovering after he was attacked inside his own home.

According to KTUL, Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler was stabbed inside his home on Tuesday afternoon.

Tulsa police say they received a 911 call from Kunzweiler himself, saying his daughter stabbed him multiple times.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

Authorities ultimately arrested his daughter, Jennifer Kunzweiler, in connection to the stabbing.