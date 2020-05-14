Live Now
Tulsa County deputies arrest man connected to woman’s cold case murder

Tommy Edward Harris

Credit: Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tulsa say they have arrested a man in connection to a cold case murder that occurred more than 25 years ago.

On May 23, 1992, investigators with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 9600 block of N. Memorial Drive in Tulsa following the discovery of a body.

Officials say Kim McVey’s body was found behind a partially constructed building in the area. It was apparent that McVey died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Almost 28 years after her murder, deputies say they were able to make an arrest in the case.

The cold case task force secured a warrant for Tommy Edward Harris in connection to McVey’s murder.

