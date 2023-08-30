TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Tulsa County deputies caught an unusual suspect trying to break into a home Tuesday evening.

According to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home near South 164th West Ave. on Tuesday regarding an animal trying to slither its way into someone’s house.

Tulsa Co. deputies catch snake. Image courtesy Tulsa Co. Sheriff’s Office. Snake tries to slither into a home in Tulsa County. Image courtesy Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say officers found a large snake trying to get into the house. Deputies were able to safely and successfully captured the snake.

The Tulsa Co. Sheriff’s Office is trying to find the snake’s owner. If it belongs to you and you can prove ownership, call 918-596-5600.