Tulsa County deputies give 5-year-old special birthday surprise

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR/KOKI) – Celebrating a birthday during the COVID-19 pandemic can be tough due to social distancing guidelines, but for one Oklahoma boy, his birthday was extra special this year.

Because of COVID-19, Angel Sanchez’s 5th birthday party was canceled.

Angel’s mom asked the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office if they could do something special for him.

She told the sheriff’s office Angel loves to wave at the deputies when they drive by his home because he wants to be a police officer or deputy when he grows up.

So, a line of deputies drove by Angel’s home with lights on and sirens blaring to help make his birthday memorable.

Angel’s mom told FOX 23 the deputies went above and beyond for their family, making Angel one happy kid!

