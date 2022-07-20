TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Members of the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office are mourning the loss of one of their own.

On Wednesday, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of Tulsa County Deputy Santiago Rodriguez.

Rodriguez passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday morning following a medical emergency that occurred while he was off duty.

Rodriguez, 40, had been a deputy for 14 years.

“He lived a career of service, not only to the citizens of Tulsa County, but also to his country, through his time as a member of the Navy Reserve,” the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. “Dep. Rodriguez was a loving father to his four children. He will be greatly missed by all of his coworkers and friends here at the Sheriff’s Office.”