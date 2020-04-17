Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office detention officer passes away after suffering medical episode while on duty

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a detention officer who passed away this week.

On Thursday, Detention Officer John Okafor suffered a medical episode while on duty at the jail.

“Despite the life saving efforts of his coworkers, paramedics and doctors, Okafor passed away at the hospital,” said the sheriff’s office.

Okafor began his career with TCSO in 2007.

“He was a hard working and highly respected member of this agency. He will be missed. Please keep his family and coworkers in your prayers,” the agency said.

