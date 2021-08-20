Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office mourning death of sergeant to COVID-19

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sgt. John Harris

Credit: Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Deputies in Tulsa County are mourning the loss of one of their own to COVID-19.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old Sgt. John Harris passed away on Thursday following a fight with COVID-19.

Officials say Harris had been hospitalized since late July after contracting the virus while on the job.

Harris had been with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office since 2009 and served as the sergeant over the Officer Assistance Program, which he helped establish.

In 2019, he earned the department’s ‘Life Saving Award’ for saving the life of a 2-year-old girl that had fallen from a moving vehicle.

Harris leaves behind his wife and four children.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Trending

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter