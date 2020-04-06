Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office mourning loss of volunteer following COVID-19 death

Live Now
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a volunteer who died due to COVID-19 last week.

According to the sheriff’s office, Joanne Emmons died from COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Emmons volunteered as the minute keeper and organizer for TCSO’s Cold Case Task Force.

“Joanne was kind, loving and a dear friend to every member of the Task Force,” said the sheriff’s office.

Joanne leaves behind her beloved husband of nearly 35 years, Jerry Emmons, who is also a member of the CCTF.

“Please keep the Emmons family in your prayers, along with all those who have been impacted by this virus,” the sheriff’s office said.

