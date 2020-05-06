Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office: Several calls received of scammers pretending to be deputies

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public to be on the lookout for a scam involving their deputies and Bitcoin ATM machines.

Since April 30, the sheriff’s office has received multiple calls from people who received calls from a scammer that identified himself as TCSO Sergeant Mike Moore.

The caller ID displays the phone number of (918) 550-4029, but the name and number being used by the scammer can change without notice.

The scammer tells the potential victim they have a warrant for their arrest for missing a court date or jury duty.

According to the sheriff’s office, “this is currently impossible, as nearly all of Tulsa County’s courts have been closed due to COVID-19.”

The scammer tells the victim they must immediately pay hundreds of dollars in fines in order to avoid immediate arrest.

In the past, the scammer instructed the victim to purchase cash cards from local stores in order to “pay the bond” and avoid arrest.

The victim is ordered to remain on the phone with them while purchasing the cards.

As soon the victim read the card numbers over the phone, the money was stolen.

Now, it appears the scammer’s method has changed, the sheriff’s office says.

On May 1, TCSO detectives took a report from a victim who was ordered to deposit $850 cash into a Flipcoin Bitcoin ATM in Broken Arrow.

The man did as he was instructed and emailed a receipt to the following email address: mmoore918@tcsd.com.

So far, this is the only known victim of the scam.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office says they will never call anyone with warrants to demand payment of fines over the phone in order avoid arrest.

If you receive one of these calls, hang up. If you’re a victim of this scam, call (918) 596-5601 to report it.