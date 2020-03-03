Tulsa County woman still missing 2 years later, sheriff’s office says

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office says there have been no signs of a woman last seen more than two years ago.

In October of 2017, neighbors reported hearing Kathy Lynn Hemphill arguing with her common-law husband outside of her home at 5919 W 4th Place.

After the alleged argument, Hemphill was reported missing, the sheriff’s office says.

The 54-year-old woman’s loved ones said she would have never abandoned her dog and belongings.

Investigators have conducted multiple searches and followed up on numerous leads, but Hemphill is still missing.

If you have any information, call (918) 596-5601.