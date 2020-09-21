Tulsa deputies searching for suspect who stole valuable car from restoration shop

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Deputies in Tulsa are searching for a car thief with very valuable tastes.

On Saturday night, deputies with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office recovered an extremely valuable 1965 Mustang Fastback near Charles Page Blvd. and S. 53rd St.

Investigators were able to contact the registered owner, who said the car was supposed to be in a restoration shop in Tulsa.

When police arrived at the shop, they realized the thief had cut a hole in the wall of the restoration shop.

Now, officials are searching for the thief.

If you have any information on the case, call (918) 596-COPS.

