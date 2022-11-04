TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A donut shop in Tulsa has allegedly been struck by vandalism twice in less than a month. This time, the suspect threw a Molotov Cocktail inside.

“This wasn’t a random act, it was a targeted crime,” said an employee at a nearby business. “It’s horrible.”

Surveillance video shows a man wearing a black hoodie and a red hat striking The Donut Hole’s windows with a baseball bat on Oct. 31. Seconds later, the man can be seen lighting a Molotov Cocktail and throwing it inside the shop, before running away.

KFOR’s sister station, KJRH, tells us on Oct. 15 the shop was vandalized following a drag show event.

According to a Go Fund Me set up for The Donut Hole, “after opening her shop to an event promoting love and equality she was vandalized. Her front doors and windows were smashed, and her register and electronic equipment stolen.”

You can see pictures of the damage in this Facebook post.

The owner, who did not want to go on camera, told KJRH anti-LGBTQ posters were left near the crime scene.

According to a Facebook post, the shop was going to host an event Thursday, Nov. 3 as their way of saying thank you to the community for their overwhelming support as they made repairs to the initial damage. However, because of this week’s vandalism, the event was canceled.

“Attacking someone for who they are is very hurtful, very disheartening,” said Kao Morris, who works with Tulsa’s Dennis R. Neill Equality Center. “If you know who he is please come forward and identify the man. That’s how you can be an ally.”