Tulsa DPS megacenter closing this week

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety Tulsa megacenter will be closing for good later this week.

The megacenter, located at 7130 S. Lewis Ave., opened in August and has served close to 50,000 Oklahomans.

Officials say the megacenters took care of the backlog DPS and tag agencies were experiencing during the pandemic.

Now, the Tulsa megacenter will close for good at 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7.

DPS is currently working to add employees at both Oklahoma City and Tulsa locations to continue the same level of service.