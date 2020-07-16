Tulsa felon sentenced for illegal possession, manufacture of machine guns, silencers

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A 30-year-old Tulsa man was sentenced in federal court last month for firearms charges, including illegally possessing and manufacturing machine guns and silencers.

Christopher Joseph Kiss was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.

On Jan. 13, Kiss pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, illegal possession of a machine gun, making unregistered machine guns and silencers, and possession of unregistered silencers.

In his plea agreement, Kiss, a felon, admitted that he possessed, manufactured, and modified multiple firearms.

Kiss possessed a .25 auto caliber pistol and a container with a sampling of 95 pounds of ammunition. He also possessed a homemade Glock-style .22 caliber pistol equipped with a Glock switch that enabled the pistol to fire in fully-automatic mode. In addition, investigators discovered an AR-15 style short-barreled 9 mm rifle that Kiss modified to fire in fully-automatic mode.

He also illegally manufactured at least four silencers and possessed a total of 26 silencers.

In his statement, Kiss agreed that he failed to properly register these machine guns and silencers in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

