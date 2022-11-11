TULSA, Okla (KFOR) – The Tulsa Fire Department has lost a true hero and friend today according to Fire Chief Michael Baker.

“The Tulsa Fire Department is devastated by a unexpected loss of Captain Josh Rutledge.” said Chief Baker in a Facebook post. The fire department says Captain Rutledge’s dedication to the residents of Tulsa, the fire department, and the development of future firefighters was unrivaled.

Tulsans are sending out prayers for the entire Rutledge family at this time as the community says he will be missed.