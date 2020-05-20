TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Days after Tesla announced that it was considering an Oklahoma town for a new assembly plant, city leaders in Tulsa are hoping the community’s charm will win over company executives.

Last week, the news broke that Tesla had selected Austin and Tulsa as finalists for its new U.S. assembly plant.

The new factory is expected to be the largest Tesla assembly plant so far. The electric car maker has said it wants the factory to be in the center of the country and closer to East Coast markets.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued the following statement Friday regarding Tesla potentially choosing Tulsa as the location for a new factory:

“To the press, we can’t comment on any pending proposals. To Elon Musk and Tesla, the people of Oklahoma love our trucks, we love our rockets and we would love to partner with you here in our great state. As a Tulsan myself, I can tell you that confusing the names Tulsa and Tesla has happened more than once, so it would only be appropriate to have a Tesla factory right here. Oklahoma is open for business and our world-class workforce, business-friendly policies and caring people make us an excellent choice for companies worldwide. When you consider our state’s central location – providing access to a wide customer base – and Tulsa’s nationally-recognized quality of life and strong manufacturing workforce, we would make a great long-term partner for a world-class company like Tesla. When you factor in our state’s automotive engineer workforce tax credit, it makes even more financial sense for Tesla to set up shop in Tulsa.” GOV. KEVIN STITT

Recently, the Tesla Owners Club of Oklahoma announced that it would be shooting a ‘Tulsa for Tesla’ video showcasing all of Tulsa’s iconic landmarks like the BOK Center, Route 66, and the Golden Driller.

The group told KJRH that it hopes to get 10 Tesla vehicles that can drive-by nearly 20 iconic landmarks.

If you don’t drive a Tesla, you can still show your support for the move by cheering on the convoy through downtown Tulsa.

The stakes are high for state and local governments, which covet auto factories because they have a lot of workers and normally pay well, generating income and property taxes.

Tesla’s current U.S. vehicle assembly factory is in Fremont, California, which employs 10,000 workers. The company has a second U.S. factory in Reno, where it builds batteries for its vehicles and employs about 6,500 people. It also has a factory in Shanghai and another one under construction in Germany.

The new factory would build Tesla’s upcoming “Cybertruck” as well as be a second site to build the Model Y small SUV.