TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Tulsa has reached a milestone as the largest remote work program in the United States, and it’s having an impact within local communities.

Tulsa Remote, a unique recruitment initiative aimed at attracting talented individuals to Tulsa, offers remote workers $10,000 along with other incentives like free workspace for a year, professional growth and training opportunities.

“The economic and social impact of the Tulsa Remote program is remarkable,” says Prithwiraj (Raj) Choudhury, Associate Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School. “Tulsa Remote is creating opportunities not only for the city of Tulsa but is also setting an example for many other heartland cities. Tulsa Remote provides a playbook for how to engage participants and create value for the community in the heartland.”

In reaching this milestone, the program bolsters its ability to generate $62 million for the local Tulsa economy.

“We have had the distinct pleasure of watching Tulsa’s recent growth and each and every Tulsa Remote member brings something new to our already vibrant community,” says Justin Harlan, Tulsa Remote’s Managing Director.

The city has been rebuilding the iconic Black Wall Street by launching programs designed to support Black and minority founders and entrepreneurs. TechStars, an international accelerator program, launched its first ever cohort specifically for Black and brown founders in partnership with Build in Tulsa.

Tulsa Remote is expected to continue to grow in 2023 as it encompasses sectors including tech, finance, and communications.