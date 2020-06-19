Tulsa leaders reverse decision about downtown curfew ahead of Trump’s rally

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – In a stunning about face, Tulsa leaders say they have reversed their decision regarding a curfew for the downtown area ahead of President Donald Trump’s rally.

On Thursday, officials with the City of Tulsa announced that Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum signed an executive order that placed a curfew on the downtown Tulsa area.

The curfew was said to begin on Thursday, June 18 at 10 p.m. and remain in effect until 6 a.m. on Sunday, June 21.

These are the restrictions outlined in the Executive Order:

Curfew Restrictions

People are prohibited from walking, running, loitering, standing or motoring upon any alley, street, highway, public property, sidewalk, or vacant premises within the boundaries indicated above, except for official designated duty in response to the emergency, providing public safety services, or going to or from a place of residence or work.

The manufacture, transfer, use, possession or transportation of a Molotov cocktail or any other device, instrument or object designed to explode or produce uncontained combustion is prohibited within the limits of the City of Tulsa.

The transporting, possessing or using of gasoline, kerosene, or combustible, flammable, or explosive liquids or materials in a glass or uncapped container of any kind is prohibited within the limits of the City of Tulsa, except in connection with the normal operation of motor vehicles, normal home use or legitimate commercial use.

🚨CURFEW IN EFFECT FOR DOWNTOWN🚨



As part of our preparations for President Trump’s Rally this Saturday, we are working on making the area secure for everyone’s safety.



As posted earlier, the area illustrated in this map will need to be free of vehicles and pedestrian traffic. pic.twitter.com/uT76N0IWRc — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) June 19, 2020

“We understand that many people are unaware that a curfew will be in place and barricades are still in the process of being setup. If we find anyone in violation of the Executive Order this evening, we will request that they leave the area based on the curfew,” said Tulsa police on Facebook on Thursday. “If people refuse to leave the area, they may be cited or arrested.”

On Friday, Trump took to Twitter to dispute the curfew, saying that it had been lifted.

“I just spoke to the highly respected Mayor Tulsa, G.T. Bynum, who informed me there will be no curfew tonight or tomorrow for our many supporters attending the #MAGA Rally. Enjoy yourselves- thank you to Mayor Bynum!” Trump tweeted.

I just spoke to the highly respected Mayor of Tulsa, G.T. Bynum, who informed me there will be no curfew tonight or tomorrow for our many supporters attending the #MAGA Rally. Enjoy yourselves – thank you to Mayor Bynum! @gtbynum — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020

KFOR confirmed with city leaders in Tulsa that the curfew has been rescinded but no other details were provided.