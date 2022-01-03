Tulsa makes list of ‘Best destinations in 2022’

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s the new year, which means many families will be looking at places to travel in 2022.

According to a new report, experts say you won’t have to travel very far in order to experience some of the best museums the country has to offer.

CNN Travel recently released “Where to travel 2022: The best destinations to go.”

The list features some far off destinations like Chile, and Jordan. However, it also features one Oklahoma community- Tulsa.

The article states that when you visit Tulsa, you’ll be able to see a cultural center that focuses on a famous musician, and an area that pays tribute to the city’s dark past.

Tulsa will be opening the Bob Dylan Center, which will house thousands of items that cover Dylan’s folk and rock career.

After visiting the center, guests are encouraged to head to the John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park and Greenwood Rising to learn about the Tulsa Race Massacre.

If the outdoors is calling, you can visit the Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness Area.