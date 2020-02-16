Tulsa man accused of sending nude photos, inappropriate messages to person he believed was young girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A Tulsa man is in jail after allegedly sending inappropriate messages to who he thought was an underaged girl.

Christopher Foreshee is accused of using social media to send lewd messages and nude photos of himself to an undercover deputy posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office officials also say that Foreshee aggressively tried to compel the girl to send him nude photos of herself.

He was arrested on suspicion of lewd or indecent proposal to a child, as well as other complaints.