Tulsa man arrested for burglary after barricading himself in motel

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A man wanted for burglary has been taken into custody after barricading himself in a motel room.

Around 2 p.m. on Aug. 14, officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to the Tulsa Inn and Suites after employees say a man walked into a room and barricaded himself in the bathroom.

Officers attempted to get the suspect to come out of the room, but he refused.

Authorities say the suspect used his body, room furniture, and a bicycle to keep the door closed. As a result, officers launched pepper balls into the room.

However, the suspect ran and turned on the shower to avoid the irritant. The motel staff ended up turning off the water.

Officers hid in an adjacent room and hoped the suspect would think that they left. When the suspect removed items from the door to make his escape, officers were able to force the bathroom door open.

Ultimately, authorities had to use a taser to get him into custody.

Initially, he didn’t want to give his name to investigators but officials say it was tattooed on his back.

Authorities say James Michael Pate was wanted in Tulsa County on a felony warrant for burglary.

He was arrested for trespassing, resisting arrest, and the burglary warrant.

