PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 38-year-old Tulsa man drowned Saturday afternoon at Keystone Lake.

According to the incident report, Felix Aderinwale went swimming on an inflatable tube at the Appalachia Bay Recreation Area of Keystone Lake and went beyond the marked swim beach area.

Around 1:30 p.m., Aderinwale fell off the tube and struggled to get back on due to wind.

Officials say Aderinwale went under the waters surface and did not resurface.

He was recovered in 18 feet of water and pronounced dead around 4:45 p.m. Saturday.