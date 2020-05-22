Tulsa man facing child pornography charges

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A Tulsa man is facing child pornography charges in federal court after a Carter County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

Kevin Edward Swarthout, 47, is charged with possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

On Dec. 25, 2019, the Carter County Sheriff’s Department conducted an online investigation through a file sharing network. They received 21 files of child pornography from a specific IP address during the course of their investigation.

On Feb. 18, 2020, officers received the subscriber’s information for the IP address. The subscriber was located at a physical address in Tulsa.

On May 12, 2020, the Tulsa Police Department Cyber Crimes Unit, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, and Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant of the residence. Swarthout was present during the search.

Detectives and agents located multiple digital devices allegedly belonging to Swarthout, including a Samsung tablet and SD cards.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators discovered 100 images and videos of child pornography on the tablet, many depicting adults engaging in sexual intercourse with prepubescent children. They also found an additional 124 images of child pornography on a micro SD card. Investigators are continuing to search other SD cards discovered.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children will analyze the images found by investigators in order to identify known and unknown child sexual assault victims.

The complaint also alleges that during the search, Swarthout stated that he lived at the residence, paid half the utilities including the cable bill, and had previous convictions for child pornography.

A complaint is a temporary charge alleging a violation of law. For the case to proceed to trial, the United States must present the charge to a federal Grand Jury within 30 days of the defendant’s initial appearance in federal court. Once a Grand Jury returns an Indictment, a defendant has a right to a jury trial at which the United States would have the burden of proving the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.