OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Attorney General’s office says a Tulsa man who allegedly sold the heroin that killed a 29-year-old Perkins woman has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Now 28-year-old Noah Montague was charged with first-degree murder in 2019 for the death of Jamie Bear.

Jamie Bear. Photo provided by family.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s office says Montague sold the heroin to Bear’s boyfriend, James Ramos, on Sept. 9, 2019. Bear died the following day.

“Noah Montague showed a reckless disregard for human life when he sold heroin to James Ramos,” Drummond said. “I hope this conviction serves as a warning to anyone trafficking drugs: Your illicit actions can land you in prison for murder.”

Montague received a 20-year prison sentence with 15 years in Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody and five years of probation.

“There is an alarming trend of increased overdose deaths attributed to lethal substances like fentanyl being added to other illicit drugs,” Drummond said. “Oftentimes these drugs originate outside of our country and enter through our porous southern border. I want people to understand that the individuals who manufacture and sell these substances do not value human life. If you or someone you love is involved with illegal drugs, I urge you to seek help immediately. Your actions today could prevent a tragedy tomorrow.”

If you or a loved one need to be treated for substance abuse, please visit the Oklahoma Network of Care, provided by the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. Another option is the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration National Hotline at 800-662-4357.