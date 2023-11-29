TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A Tulsa man has been sentenced after being convicted of filming women in dressing rooms.

In May of 2022, Daniel Toy was accused of putting a cell phone under the dressing room door and recording a woman trying on clothes at a Target store, Tulsa Police say.

Daniel Toy. Image courtesy Tulsa Police Department.

Officers responded to the incident and began investigating. A search warrant of Toy’s home revealed he had installed a hidden camera in his guest bathroom and recorded multiple women. Investigators also discovered more than 40 pictures of women undressing at various locations in Tulsa. Officials say these crimes happened between August 2021 and March 2022.

According to Tulsa PD, Toy was arrested on July 11, 2022, and charged with 10 counts of Peeping Tom with Photographic/Electronic Equipment. He pleaded guilty to all charges.

On Monday, Toy was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

“SVU Detectives encourage everyone to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings at all times, especially in dressing room areas.” said Tulsa Police.