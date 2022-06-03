TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – We’re learning more about the victims of Wednesday’s mass shooting.

Tulsa police identified the victims as Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, receptionist Amanda Glenn and patient William Love.

(L-R) Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, receptionist Amanda Glenn, and patron William Love

It has been a tragic couple days as more details have been revealed, but Tulsa police took some time to honor the four victims Thursday afternoon.

“There’s no words that can adequately describe the emotions,” said Dr. Ryan Parker with the St. Francis Health System. “I’m so sorry we couldn’t save you, we are grieving with you.”

A time of mourning is setting in for the friends and loved ones of the four lives lost in Wednesday’s shooting at the hands of Michael Louis.

“They died while serving others, they died in line of duty,” Parker said.

Love was a 27-year sergeant in the Army who served one tour in Vietnam. Police said at the time of the shooting he heard gunshots and knew his wife wouldn’t be able to escape alone. They said he “sacrificed his life for her.”

Amanda Glenn with her loved ones. Photo provided by her family.

“When I woke this morning, I really just wanted this to all be a bad dream,” Parker said. “Our world and our St. Francis family are devastated.”

Glenn was an 18-year veteran of the medical field. Her family told police she always had the brightest smile and the kindest spirit.

“We were all called into this profession to care for others and to care for our community,” said president and CEO of St. Francis Health System Cliff Robertson.

The other two victims were doctors within the St. Francis facility, one of them being Dr. Preston Phillips. He was a 1990 Harvard Medical School graduate with numerous other degrees. Robertson called his death “the ultimate loss for St. Francis and for Tulsa.”

“Continue to support this organization and this community with your prayers,” Robertson said.

Dr. Preston Phillips. Image courtesy St. Francis Hospital System

Stephanie Husen. Image St. Francis Health System Photo by Shane Bevel

Dr. Stephanie Husen was an undergraduate of the University of Oklahoma and a medical school graduate of Oklahoma State University. She was also a member of the Chi Omega sorority and class of 1992 at Ponca City High School. Their 30-year class reunion was set for this weekend with her peers saying she was active in the planning.

All this is happening and going by as everyone now hopes to carry on their memories and begin to recover.

“Know that St. Francis will come out of this even stronger,” Robertson said.

The Tulsa Community Foundation has a St. Francis employee emergency fund set up at tulsacf.org/saintfrancisstrong to help those affected by this tragedy.