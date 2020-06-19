Tulsa mayor implements curfew for downtown ahead of Trump rally

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The mayor of Tulsa has implemented a curfew for the downtown area ahead of President Donald Trump’s first rally since the pandemic started.

Trump is expected to hold the rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday night.

Tulsa police say in an effort to start clearing the area, Mayor GT Bynum signed an Executive Order which places a curfew for the purple area on the map below.

The curfew began Thursday, June 18 at 10:00 p.m. and be in effect until 6:00 a.m. Sunday, June 21.

These are the restrictions outlined in the Executive Order:

Curfew Restrictions

People are prohibited from walking, running, loitering, standing or motoring upon any alley, street, highway, public property, sidewalk, or vacant premises within the boundaries indicated above, except for official designated duty in response to the emergency, providing public safety services, or going to or from a place of residence or work.

The manufacture, transfer, use, possession or transportation of a Molotov cocktail or any other device, instrument or object designed to explode or produce uncontained combustion is prohibited within the limits of the City of Tulsa.

The transporting, possessing or using of gasoline, kerosene, or combustible, flammable, or explosive liquids or materials in a glass or uncapped container of any kind is prohibited within the limits of the City of Tulsa, except in connection with the normal operation of motor vehicles, normal home use or legitimate commercial use.

“We understand that many people are unaware that a curfew will be in place and barricades are still in the process of being setup. If we find anyone in violation of the Executive Order this evening, we will request that they leave the area based on the curfew,” said Tulsa police on Facebook on Thursday. “If people refuse to leave the area, they may be cited or arrested.”

This is an unprecedented event for the City of Tulsa and has hundreds of moving parts, we are asking for everyone’s help in making this a safe event for all citizens.