Tulsa mayor says contract with “Live PD” will not be renewed

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) – The major of Tulsa says the city’s contract with the hit TV show “Live PD” will not be renewed.

Recently, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin talked with the organizers of peaceful protests in the city.

Protests have erupted across the country after George Floyd, a black man, died last week after a white Minneapolis officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air.

Chauvin, one of four officers fired after Floyd’s death, was arrested and charged with murder on Friday.

According to KJRH, Bynum, Franklin and the organizers discussed vandalism that occurred in Tulsa during protests.

During the meeting, Bynum said the city would not be renewing the contract with A&E’s “Live PD.”

He also said he would looking into mental health funding for the Tulsa Police Department.

Franklin told organizers he would discuss policy changes with them and will take another look at previous excessive force cases.

Click here to read more.