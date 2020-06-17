Tulsa mayor says Trump’s visit is an ‘honor,’ urges residents to use caution in crowds

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum Wednesday called President Trump’s upcoming visit to the city an honor.

While he agrees it’s not safe considering the risk for increasing the spread of COVID-19, he said it wouldn’t be right to allow the city to open up in the weeks leading up to the rally, and then stop the president, or anyone, when they wanted to take advantage of the new phase.

Trump’s first rally is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at the BOK Center.

Trump tweeted that almost one million people have said they want to go. Tulsa officials Wednesday said they’re anticipating about 100,000 people.

Bynum pointed out that the city’s capacity to handle the long haul of effects of the pandemic is much stronger than it was when the stay-at-home orders were put in place.

He also said that the current increase in cases is happening because of an overall relaxation of social distancing guidelines by residents.

Bynum suggested focusing less on the rally and more on doing what needs to be done everyday to protect each other, like wearing masks in public.