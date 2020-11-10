Tulsa mayor: “Tulsans can not fight this on our own”

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – City leaders in Tulsa are calling on state officials to do more to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since Saturday, Oklahoma has reported 6,704 new COVID-19 cases. In all, 2,197 of those cases were reported on Monday.

Right now, there are 1,102 people in the hospital with either a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19.

In the state, there are only 62 ICU beds available in Oklahoma. According to EMSA, there are no ICU beds available in Tulsa.

“I knew that Tulsa was getting very close to their capacity yesterday. Parts of the state, Stillwater, I’m told ran out of beds earlier this week. As we’ve expected, there’s going to be the need to move patients around to find available beds. The Oklahoma City metro yesterday did have some ICU capability still available. I know OU Medicine is opening up additional beds to take care of COVID patients, but we really need people to take personal responsibility now to slow the spread of this virus,” said Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU’s Chief COVID Officer.

Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum says hospitals in the Tulsa are enacting their surge plans for managing ICU patient care.

“Just as our health care system is a regional one, our response to fighting COVID-19 must be a regional one too. Tulsans can not fight this on our own. I again implore the state and our neighboring communities to listen to those medical professionals asking for steps to be taken that will slow the spread of this virus. Politically convenient speeches about freedom and personal responsibility are not preventing our ICUs from being maxed out,” Bynum posted on Facebook.

