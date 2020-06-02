Tulsa mother charged with murder after missing children found dead

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) – The mother of two children who were found dead after they went missing last month has been charged with murder.

Donisha Willis was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of assault and battery on an officer, KJRH reports.

Miracle and Tony Crook

On May 22, 3-year-old Miracle Crook and 2-year-old Tony Crook went missing near their apartment complex.

Willis was found passed out on the couch by police at the apartment.

She allegedly became “verbally abusive,” KJRH reports, saying she didn’t care when asked where the children were.

Lt. John Adams said Willis would not give any information on the whereabouts of the children and refused to cooperate.

Surveillance video from an apartment showed the two children holding hands and walking down an embankment.

On May 26, Muskogee and Wagoner County Emergency Management recovered a female child’s body from the Verdigris River.

The second child’s body was found in Bird Creek in Tulsa the next day.

Donisha Willis

A medical examiner identified the bodies as belonging to Miracle and Tony.

Willis was originally facing two counts of child neglect, but the charges were later changed to murder.