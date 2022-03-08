UPDATE: The Tulsa murder suspect who barricaded himself from police at the La Quinta in Edmond has been taken into custody.

Original Story

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A Tulsa murder suspect is barricading himself in an Edmond hotel.

Edmond Police Department officials are at the La Quinta Inn & Suites located at 2nd & I-35, attempting to make contact with the suspect, whose name has not yet been released, and persuade him to surrender.

Police at the La Quinta in Edmond where a standoff with a barricaded Tulsa murder suspect is taking place.

Emily Ward, Public Information Officer for the Edmond Police Department, told KFOR that Tulsa police received information that the suspect was at the hotel in Edmond.

“We attempted to make contact with him. He won’t come to the door and he hung up on us,” Ward said.

Police sent negotiators to the scene.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.