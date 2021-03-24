Tulsa Opera fires composer of Greenwood massacre piece

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The Tulsa Opera has canceled a piece written for a concert on the city’s 1921 race massacre after its composer refused a request to remove from the piece a curse on the nation.

New York composer Daniel Roumain was commissioned to write for mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves one of four libretti for “Greenwood Overcomes,” an opera scheduled for a May 1 performance.

Roumain balked, however, when Graves objected to the final line “God Damn America” and Opera officials wanted it changed.

An Opera spokeswoman said Roumain would be paid his $1,500 fee, still owns the piece and can stage it elsewhere.

