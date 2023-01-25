TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A Tulsa man and woman have been sentence for their roles in two carjackings.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Raul Hernandez-Moreno, 22, and Nicole Rumualdo, also known as Nicole Hughes, 29, were sentenced for their roles in two carjackings at apartment complexes in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Officials say Hernandez-Moreno has been sentenced to 225 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. He was convicted in January 2022 of two counts of carjacking; two counts of carrying, using, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime if violence; and possession of a firearm and ammunition by an alien illegally in the United States.

Rumualdo has been sentenced to 144 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. She previously pleaded guilty to two counts of carrying, using, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

According to officials, another codefendant, Carlos Alfredo Arroliga, 27, will be sentenced February 3. He has also pleaded guilty to two counts of carrying, using, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The Dep. of Justice says the carjackings took place October 26, 2021. Around 7:30 a.m., Hernandez-Moreno, Rumualdo, and Arroliga came across a gray 2006 Mazda 3 parked near the Echo Trails Apartments in Tulsa. Rumualdo allegedly then pointed a loaded handgun at a victim in the car and asked for their wallet and cell phone while Hernandez-Moreno blocked the car from behind. When the victim responded and told her they did not have their wallet or cell phone, she stole the victim’s keys. Hernandez-Moreno and Rumualdo drove away in the Mazda while Arroliga followed behind in a separate vehicle.

The three defendants then chose a maintenance worker in his car parked near Bristol Park Apartments. Hernandez-Moreno approached the victim and pointed a gun at him, demanding him to hand over his money. Hernandez-Moreno then stole the victim’s keys and drove away in the victim’s 2010 gray Chevrolet Silverado. Arroliga and Rumualdo followed behind in a separate vehicle, according to officials.

“The defendants orchestrated two carjackings, pointed loaded firearms at the victims, and terrorized the victims. These convictions and lengthy sentences should send a message that my office and our law enforcement partners will continue to hold accountable dangerous offenders who threaten the public and commit violent acts within northeastern Oklahoma,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.