TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa Animal Welfare received a report September 1 from a citizen stating that a dog was killed at a local grooming establishment.

According to the Tulsa Animal Welfare, officials responded to the location and began an investigation into the death of a 4-year-old golden doodle who died while being groomed.

Tulsa Animal Welfare confirm they took possession of the deceased dog and transported the body to the Oklahoma Animal Disease Diagnostics Laboratory in Stillwater for necropsy.

Animal Welfare officials say, the investigation uncovered evidence which showed mistreatment of the dog by the groomer, Diego Jaimes Angel.

Diego Jaimes Angel, Image courtesy Tulsa Police Department

On September 7, Tulsa Animal Welfare, assisted by the Tulsa Police Department, obtained an arrest warrant from the Tulsa County District Court for felony Animal Cruelty charges. Diego Jaimes Angel was located at a dog show by the Elk City Police Department, taken into custody and extradited back to Tulsa County.

The incident is currently under active investigation.